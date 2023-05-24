Nutanix: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $81.2…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $81.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The enterprise cloud platform services provider posted revenue of $448.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $432.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Nutanix said it expects revenue in the range of $470 million to $480 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion.

