Now: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 4, 2023, 6:59 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Now Inc. (DNOW) on Thursday reported earnings of $31 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 25 cents per share.

The energy and industrial distribution company posted revenue of $584 million in the period.

