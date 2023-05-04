Novo Nordisk: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.86…

BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.86 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bagsvaerd, Denmark-based company said it had profit of $1.27.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $7.69 billion in the period.

