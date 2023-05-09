Novavax: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $293.9 million in…

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $293.9 million in its first quarter.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $3.41 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $3.38 per share.

The vaccine maker posted revenue of $81 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $137.2 million.

Novavax expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVAX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.