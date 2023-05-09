Novanta: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Novanta Inc. (NOVT) on Tuesday reported profit of $18.3 million in its…

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Novanta Inc. (NOVT) on Tuesday reported profit of $18.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 74 cents per share.

The photonic and motion control components maker posted revenue of $219.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Novanta expects its per-share earnings to range from 70 cents to 74 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $222 million to $225 million for the fiscal second quarter.

