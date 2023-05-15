Novan: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Novan Inc. (NOVN) on Monday reported a loss of $14.1 million in…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Novan Inc. (NOVN) on Monday reported a loss of $14.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The drug development company posted revenue of $3.2 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.2 million.

