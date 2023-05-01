Norwegian Cruise Line: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Monday reported a loss of $159.3 million…

MIAMI (AP) — Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Monday reported a loss of $159.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and to extinguish debt, were 30 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 43 cents per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $1.82 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.77 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Norwegian Cruise Line expects its per-share earnings to be 25 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings to be 75 cents per share.

