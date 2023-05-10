Noodles & Co.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Noodles & Co. (NDLS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.1 million…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Noodles & Co. (NDLS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $126.1 million in the period.

Noodles & Co. expects full-year earnings in the range of 10 cents to 20 cents per share.

