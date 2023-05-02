NMI Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $74.5 million.…

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $74.5 million.

The Emeryville, California-based company said it had profit of 88 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The mortgage insurance company posted revenue of $136.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $135.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NMIH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NMIH

