NLight: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — NLight Inc. (LASR) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.7 million in its first quarter.

The Camas, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 4 cents per share.

The laser maker posted revenue of $54.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, nLight said it expects revenue in the range of $49 million to $55 million.

