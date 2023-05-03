Live Radio
NL Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NL Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 3, 2023, 7:24 PM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NL Industries Inc. (NL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

The chemical and components holding company posted revenue of $41.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

