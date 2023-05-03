NiSource: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — NiSource Inc. (NI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $333 million. On…

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — NiSource Inc. (NI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $333 million.

On a per-share basis, the Merrillville, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 71 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 77 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The energy holding company posted revenue of $1.97 billion in the period.

NiSource expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.54 to $1.60 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NI

