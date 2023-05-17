Nextgen Healthcare: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Nextgen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.2 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Nextgen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 31 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The provider of health care information systems posted revenue of $178.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $170.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.7 million, or 4 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $653.2 million.

Nextgen Healthcare expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.04 to $1.11 per share, with revenue in the range of $712 million to $722 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NXGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NXGN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.