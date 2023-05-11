News Corp.: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — News Corp. (NWSA) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $50…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — News Corp. (NWSA) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $50 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The publishing company whose flagship is The Wall Street Journal posted revenue of $2.45 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWSA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWSA

