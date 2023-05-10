New York Times: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times Co. (NYT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times Co. (NYT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $22.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $560.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $564.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NYT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NYT

