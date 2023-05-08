New Mountain: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $44.6…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $44.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 38 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $92 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $87 million.

