New Fortress Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $150.2 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 90 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $579.1 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $736.8 million.

