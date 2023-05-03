Live Radio
Neurocrine: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 3, 2023, 7:34 AM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $76.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $420.4 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $413 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NBIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NBIX

