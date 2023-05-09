Live Radio
Neoleukin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2023

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NLTX) on Monday reported a loss of $14.2 million in its first quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 20 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NLTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NLTX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

