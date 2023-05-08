NeoGenomics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) on Monday reported a loss of $30.8…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) on Monday reported a loss of $30.8 million in its first quarter.

The Fort Myers, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 9 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The operator of cancer-focused testing laboratories posted revenue of $137.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $126.3 million.

NeoGenomics expects full-year revenue in the range of $545 million to $555 million.

