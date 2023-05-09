Nektar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $137 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $137 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $21.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.6 million.

