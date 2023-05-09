NCS Multistage: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $6.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $43.6 million in the period.

