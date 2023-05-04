NCR: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — NCR Corp. (NCR) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $9 million. The Atlanta-based company…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — NCR Corp. (NCR) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $9 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 56 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The maker of ATMs and other hardware and software to handle payments posted revenue of $1.89 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.84 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, NCR expects its per-share earnings to range from 70 cents to 76 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.9 billion to $2 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

NCR expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.8 billion to $8 billion.

