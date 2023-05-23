Nautilus: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Nautilus Inc. (NLS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20.9 million in…

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Nautilus Inc. (NLS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 56 cents per share.

The fitness products company posted revenue of $68.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $105.4 million, or $3.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $286.8 million.

Nautilus expects full-year revenue in the range of $270 million to $300 million.

