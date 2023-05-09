Nature’s Sunshine: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) on Tuesday reported profit of $860,000 in…

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) on Tuesday reported profit of $860,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lehi, Utah-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 23 cents per share.

The nutritional and personal care products maker posted revenue of $108.6 million in the period.

