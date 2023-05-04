Natural Grocers: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) on Thursday reported net income…

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) on Thursday reported net income of $5.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lakewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 29 cents per share.

The retailer of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements posted revenue of $283.2 million in the period.

Natural Grocers expects full-year earnings to be 70 cents to 90 cents per share.

