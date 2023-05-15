Live Radio
Natural Gas Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 15, 2023, 5:28 PM

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) on Monday reported profit of $370,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had net income of 3 cents.

The maker of natural gas compression equipment and industrial flare systems posted revenue of $26.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NGS

