Natural Alternatives: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 15, 2023, 4:40 PM

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Natural Alternatives International Inc. (NAII) on Monday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents.

The nutritional supplements manufacturer posted revenue of $32.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NAII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NAII

