National Western Life: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — National Western Life Insurance Co. (NWLI) on Monday reported net income of $12 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of $3.48.

The insurance provider posted revenue of $152.6 million in the period.

