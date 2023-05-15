Live Radio
National Western Life: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 15, 2023, 4:03 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — National Western Life Insurance Co. (NWLI) on Monday reported net income of $12 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of $3.48.

The insurance provider posted revenue of $152.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWLI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWLI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

