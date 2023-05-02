Live Radio
Home » Latest News » National Research: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

National Research: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2023, 5:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — National Research Corp. (NRC) on Tuesday reported net income of $7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lincoln, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of 28 cents.

The advisor to healthcare providers posted revenue of $36.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NRC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up