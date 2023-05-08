Napco: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) on Monday reported net income of $10.8…

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) on Monday reported net income of $10.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Amityville, New York-based company said it had profit of 29 cents.

The security products and software company posted revenue of $43.5 million in the period.

