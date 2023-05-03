NanoString: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $41.2 million in its…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $41.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 88 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 72 cents per share.

The maker of diagnostic systems for the analysis of genomic information posted revenue of $35.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.9 million.

NanoString expects full-year revenue in the range of $175 million to $185 million.

