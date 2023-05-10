N-able: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — N-able Inc. (NABL) on Wednesday reported profit of $3.5 million in its…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — N-able Inc. (NABL) on Wednesday reported profit of $3.5 million in its first quarter.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software services posted revenue of $99.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, N-able said it expects revenue in the range of $102.5 million to $103 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $414 million to $417 million.

