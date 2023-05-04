Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Myers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Myers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 4, 2023, 6:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) on Thursday reported profit of $13 million in its first quarter.

The Akron, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The maker of plastic products posted revenue of $215.7 million in the period.

Myers expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.55 to $1.85 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MYE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MYE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up