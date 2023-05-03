Murphy Oil: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $191.6 million. On…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $191.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.22. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.24 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The oil and gas producer posted revenue of $841.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $754.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MUR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.