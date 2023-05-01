MSA Safety: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) on Monday reported a loss of…

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) on Monday reported a loss of $150.2 million in its first quarter.

The Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $3.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.36 per share.

The maker of safety products posted revenue of $398.3 million in the period.

