MRC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 8, 2023, 5:31 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — MRC Global Inc. (MRC) on Monday reported net income of $34 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 32 cents per share.

The energy products distributor posted revenue of $885 million in the period.

