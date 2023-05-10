Live Radio
Mountain Province: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 10, 2023, 5:07 AM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVDF) on Tuesday reported net income of $20.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 10 cents.

The diamond mining company posted revenue of $95.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MPVDF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MPVDF

