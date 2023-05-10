Monroe Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $3.4 million. On…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $3.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $16.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRCC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.