Momentive: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $118.8 million in the period.

