Modine: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) on Wednesday reported profit of $89.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $1.69. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 67 cents per share.

The heating and cooling products maker posted revenue of $618.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $153.1 million, or $2.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.3 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MOD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MOD

