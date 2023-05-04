Moderna: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Moderna Inc. (MRNA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $79 million.…

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.77 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.

