MKS Instruments: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $42 million…

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $42 million in its first quarter.

The Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 48 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The maker of analysis and processing equipment for semiconductor companies posted revenue of $794 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $795 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, MKS Instruments expects its per-share earnings to range from 84 cents to $1.42.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $930 million to $1.03 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKSI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.