Mistras: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) — Mistras Group Inc. (MG) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

Listen now to WTOP News

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) — Mistras Group Inc. (MG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5 million in its first quarter.

The Princeton Junction, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The engineering services company posted revenue of $168 million in the period.

Mistras expects full-year revenue in the range of $710 million to $740 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.