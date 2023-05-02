Mister Car Wash: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $21.1…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $21.1 million.

The Tucson, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The car wash operator posted revenue of $226 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $231.6 million.

Mister Car Wash expects full-year earnings in the range of 30 cents to 35 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $925 million to $960 million.

