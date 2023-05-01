Middlesex Water: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ISELIN, N.J. (AP) — ISELIN, N.J. (AP) — Middlesex Water Co. (MSEX) on Monday reported earnings of $5.9 million in…

ISELIN, N.J. (AP) — ISELIN, N.J. (AP) — Middlesex Water Co. (MSEX) on Monday reported earnings of $5.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Iselin, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 33 cents.

The water utility posted revenue of $38.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSEX

