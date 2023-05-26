Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, May. 26. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, May. 26.

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, May. 26 10:00 AM Defense Secretary Austin keynotes U.S. Naval Academy graduation – U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2023 Graduation, with keynote remarks from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III

Location: United States Naval Academy, 121 Blake Rd, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://www.usna.edu/, https://twitter.com/NavalAcademy

Contacts: U.S. Naval Academy media relations, mediarelations@usna.edu, 1 410 293 2292

RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdAdO1hP5hFOFiU3mn5vkrzbM1UU40EF3SAhneMi-c5S84VGg/viewform

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, May. 26 10:00 AM Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivers Howard Community College Commencement Ceremony keynote address

Location: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, 1000 Hilltop Cir, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, May. 26 4:00 PM DC Mayor Muriel Bowser hosts annual ‘Jump in, DC’ celebration and kicks off outdoor pool season

Location: Randall Pool, 25 I St SW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: , Executive Office of the Mayor, press@dc.gov , 1 202 727 5011

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, May. 26 Maryland State Attorney Aisha Braveboy discusses Prince George’s County Police Officer’s sentencing – Maryland State Attorney Aisha Braveboy discusses Prince George’s County Police Officer Corporal Darryl Wormuth’s sentencing * Wormuth was convicted of second-degree assault and misconduct

Location: Prince George’s County Circuit Court, 14735 Main St, Upper Marlboro, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Denise Douglas, Prince George’s County Office of the State’s Attorney, dadouglas@co.pg.md.us, 1 240 623 4642

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Saturday, May. 27 9:30 AM University of Delaware Commencement ceremony – University of Delaware Commencement ceremony, featuring commencement address by Mae Jemison, the first African American woman in space

Location: Delaware Stadium, 625 S College Ave, Newark, DE

Weblinks: http://www.udel.edu, https://twitter.com/UDelaware

Contacts: University of Delaware, mediarelations@udel.edu

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Saturday, May. 27 10:15 AM Open dress rehearsals for PBS National Memorial Day Concert – Open dress rehearsals for the annual PBS National Memorial Day Concert, which will be broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol tomorrow

Location: U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.pbs.org/memorialdayconcert, https://twitter.com/PBS, #MemDayPBS

Contacts: Carol Marshall, Carol Marshall Public Relations, carol@cmarshallpr.com, 1 213 598 5888

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, May. 27 – Sunday, May. 28 Maryland Zoo hosts ‘Brew at the Zoo’ festival

Location: The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, 1 Safari Pl, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.marylandzoo.org/

Contacts: Mike Evitts, Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, mike.evitts@marylandzoo.org

