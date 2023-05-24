Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, May. 24. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, May. 24.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 24 9:30 AM Delaware Gov. Carney’s public schedule – Delaware Governor John Carney tours the grounds of Lavender Fields with Delaware Tourism Office, Lavender Fields, 18864 Cool Spring Rd, Milton, DE (9:30 AM EDT), has lunch at Fifer Orchards Farm Store, 1919 Allabands Mill Rd, Camden Wyoming, DE (11:30 AM EDT), plays a round of mini golf at Tre Sorelle Dolce, 27 S Railroad Ave, Wyoming, DE (12:30 PM EDT), and tours the grounds of Mt. Cuba Center, 3120 Barley Mill Rd, Hockessin, DE (2:45 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Emily Hershman, Office of the Delaware Governor, emily.david@delaware.gov, 1 302 943 0097

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 24 11:00 AM DC Mayor Muriel Bowser launches the Downtown Action Plan with District officals

Location: 1747 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: , Executive Office of the Mayor, press@dc.gov , 1 202 727 5011

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 24 11:30 AM Maryland Lt. Gov. Miller’s public schedule – Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller delivers remarks at the AAA Memorial Day Press Event and makes an announcement regarding the Work Zone Safety Work Group, Bridges Restaurant, 321 Wells Cove Rd, Grasonville, MD (11:30 AM EDT), attends a meeting of the Governor’s Subcabinet on International Affairs, Annapolis Historic Post Office (1:00 PM EDT), and hosts the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month happy hour, Government House (5:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Maddy Pawlak, State of Maryland, Madeline.pawlak@maryland.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 24 12:00 PM Howard County Council legislative session

Location: George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Dr # 100, Ellicott City, MD

Weblinks: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/

Contacts: Howard County Council, councilpio@howardcountymd.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 24 3:00 PM Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announces the ‘B’More this Summer’ youth engagement strategy

Location: Rash Field, 201 Key Hwy, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: Monica Lewis, City of Baltimore, monica.lewis@baltimorecity.gov, 1 410 387 8378

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 24 4:00 PM Harford County hosts reopening ceremony for Annie’s Playground

Location: Edgeley Grove Park, 864 Smith Ln, Fallston, MD

Weblinks: http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/, https://twitter.com/HarfordCountyMD

Contacts: Joe Cluster, Harford County, MD, jccluster@harfordcountymd.gov, 1 410 638 4118

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 24 5:00 PM Maryland Governor Wes Moore hosts the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month happy hour

Location: Government House of Maryland, 110 State Cir, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 24 5:30 PM Common Cause Delaware hosts Awards reception

Location: Ed Oliver Golf Club, 800 N Dupont Rd, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.commoncause.org, https://twitter.com/CommonCause

Contacts: Claire Snyder-Hall , Common Cause Delaware, CSnyder-Hall@commoncause.org, 302-604-1647

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 24 6:00 PM Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall delivers State of the County Address

Location: Loudoun County Government Center, 1 Harrison St SE, Leesburg, VA

Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt

Contacts: Glen Barbour, Loudoun County, Glen.Barbour@loudoun.gov, 1 703 771 5086

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 24 6:30 PM Wilmington City Councilmember Darby holds town hall meeting – Wilmington City Councilmember Shané Darby holds town hall on supporting pathways to creating good-paying constructions job

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, May. 25 9:00 AM Johns Hopkins University Commencement Ceremony

Location: Homewood Field, 111 W University Pkwy, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.jhu.edu, https://twitter.com/JohnsHopkins

Contacts: Johns Hopkins University media, jhunews@jhu.edu, 1 443 997 9009

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, May. 25 11:00 AM 2023 Atlantic hurricane season forecast released – National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issues its initial outlook for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, via news conference. Outlook explains how many named storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes (Category 3, 4, or 5) are expected during the six-month season, which starts 1 Jun. Speakers include Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary Don Graves, NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, National Centers for Environmental Prediction Director Mike Farrar, and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell

Location: 5830 University Research Ct, College Park, MD

Weblinks: http://www.noaa.gov, https://twitter.com/NOAA

Contacts: National Weather Service public affairs, NWS.PA@noaa.gov, 1 301 427 9000

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 25 4:00 PM Wilmington Police Department hosts monthly community resource fair

Location: Helen Chambers Park, 709 W 6th St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: City of Wilmington, 1 302 654 5151

——————–

Thursday, May. 25 Maryland Partners for Justice Conference – Maryland Partners for Justice Conference for legal services program staff, the public and private bar, members of the judiciary, human services agencies, elected officials, and others to discuss critical issues facing the poor and underrepresented in the state

Location: The Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://probonomd.org/conference, https://twitter.com/PBRCMD

Contacts: Jaci Jones, Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland communications, jjones@probonomd.org

——————–

Thursday, May. 25 – Monday, May. 29 Annual TAPS National Military Survivor Seminar and Good Grief Camp – TAPS National Military Survivor Seminar and Good Grief Camp for Young Survivors, bringing together survivors from across the nation and leading professionals in the grief and trauma field for healing workshops and activities during Memorial Day weekend

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://taps.org/national, https://twitter.com/TAPSorg, #honorthem

Contacts: Leigh Edmonds, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, media@taps.org, 1 800 959 8277

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, May. 26 10:00 AM Defense Secretary Austin keynotes U.S. Naval Academy graduation – U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2023 Graduation, with keynote remarks from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III

Location: United States Naval Academy, 121 Blake Rd, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://www.usna.edu/, https://twitter.com/NavalAcademy

Contacts: U.S. Naval Academy media relations, mediarelations@usna.edu, 1 410 293 2292

RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdAdO1hP5hFOFiU3mn5vkrzbM1UU40EF3SAhneMi-c5S84VGg/viewform

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.