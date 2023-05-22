Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, May. 22. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, May. 22.

NEW EVENT: Monday, May. 22 9:00 AM Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney hosts Breakfast with the Media

Location: Cowbell Kitchen, 26 N King St Suite 110, Leesburg, VA

Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt

Contacts: Kendra Glover, Loudoun County, VA, ocamedia@loudoun.gov, 1 703 777 0315

NEW EVENT: Monday, May. 22 9:40 AM Vice President Harris’ daily schedule – Vice President Kamala Harris departs Los Angeles International Airport en route to Moffett Federal Airfield, Mountain View, CA (9:40 PM PDT, closed press), arrives at Moffett Airfield (11:10 AM PDT, pooled press), convenes a roundtable with tech CEOs to discuss investments in semiconductors at Applied Materials Headquarters, 3050 Bowers Ave, Santa Clara, CA (12:00 PM PDT, pooled press), delivers remarks on the Administration’s implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act at Applied Materials HQ (1:30 PM PDT, pooled press and open to pre-credentialed media), departs Moffett Federal Airfield en route to Joint Base Andrews (3:10 PM PDT, pooled press) and arrives at JBA (10:55 PM EDT, closed press)

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

NEW EVENT: Monday, May. 22 11:00 AM Dem Sen. Tom Carper announces his future plans – Democratic Sen. Tom Carper announces his plans, as the final year of his 6-year term in the Senate approaches, via press conference

Location: Docklands Riverfront, 110 West St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

Contacts: Katie Grasso, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, katie_grasso@carper.senate.gov, 1 302 598 4915

NEW EVENT: Monday, May. 22 4:15 PM Delaware Lt. Gov. Hall-Long signs proclamation commemorating March of Dimes – Delaware Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long signs a proclamation to commemorate the 85th anniversary of the March of Dimes

Location: State of Delaware – Carvel Office Building, 820 N French St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Liz Richards, Delaware Lt. Gov’s Office, Liz.richards@delaware.gov

NEW EVENT: Monday, May. 22 – Tuesday, May. 23 Maryland Gov. Moore visits Las Vegas – Maryland Governor Wes Moore attends business meetings at the annual convening of the International Council of Shopping Centers in Las Vegas

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, May. 23 11:00 AM Pepco Emergency Preparedness team host a summer readiness demonstration

Location: Pepco WaterShed, 201 W Gude Dr, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.pepco.com/

Contacts: Chuck McDade, Pepco, Charles.McDade@exeloncorp.com, 1 202 428 1355

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, May. 23 6:00 PM Delaware Small Business Chamber hosts Courtyard UD mixer

Location: Courtyard by Marriott Newark-University of Delaware, 400 David Hollowell Dr, Newark, DE

Weblinks: http://www.dsbchamber.com/

Contacts: Delaware Small Business Chamber events, events@dsbchamber.com

