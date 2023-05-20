Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, May. 20. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, May. 20.

NEW EVENT: Saturday, May. 20 10:00 AM Prince George’s County hosts SPLEX Family Fun and Fitness Day

Location: Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex, 8001 Sheriff Rd, Hyattsville, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Lauren Moses, Prince George’s County, LNMoses@co.pg.md.us, 1 240 302 5722

NEW EVENT: Saturday, May. 20 10:00 AM City of Rehoboth Beach hosts Rehoboth Arts Festival

Location: The Grove Park, Rehoboth Beach, DE

Weblinks: https://www.cityofrehoboth.com/

Contacts: City of Rehoboth Beach, communications@cityofrehoboth.com, 1 302 227 6181

NEW EVENT: Saturday, May. 20 12:00 PM Workhouse Arts Center hosts BrewWorks Festival

Location: Workhouse Arts Center, 9518 Workhouse Rd, Lorton, VA

Contacts: Christine Cimino, Workhouse Arts Center, ChristineCimino@workhousearts.org, 1 703 584 2911

Saturday, May. 20 Anacostia River Festival – Anacostia River Festival, annual event celebrating the Anacostia River, featuring free, family-friendly activities

Location: Anacostia Park, 1900 Anacostia Dr, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://bridgepark.org/arf, https://twitter.com/DCBridgepark, #DCRiverFest

Contacts: 11th Street Bridge Park, jessica@bridgepark.org

Saturday, May. 20 DC NEDA Walk – National Eating Disorders Association annual Washington, DC, NEDA Walk – to help spread awareness about the seriousness of eating disorders and build supportive, local communities of hope and recovery

Location: The Catholic University of America, 620 Michigan Ave NE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.nationaleatingdisorders.org, https://twitter.com/NEDAstaff, #NEDAWalk

Contacts: Jessica Hickman, NEDA, jhickman@myneda.org

Saturday, May. 20 Preakness Stakes – Preakness Stakes, second horse race in annual Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing, alongside the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes

Location: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.preakness.com, https://twitter.com/PreaknessStakes, #preakness

Contacts: Preakness Stakes, david.joseph@marylandracing.com

NEW EVENT: Sunday, May. 21 11:00 AM Montgomery County hosts second annual Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration

Location: Seneca Valley High School, 19401 Crystal Rock Dr, Germantown, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Mary Anderson, Montgomery County, mary.anderson@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 301 529 7669

